First big storm of the season brings more than rain

The first big rain of the season brought not only much-needed water to our state, but also huge mounds of debris rushing down our concrete rivers.

Shopping carts, plastic bottles and even Igloo coolers careened down our waterways and were deposited in mountains of refuse on Southern California beaches.

After each big rain, Hal and Angie Crum can be found cleaning the sands of Seal Beach. What’s new this year? The couple, picking through a wide swath of rubbish, said there aren’t as many trash bags on the beach, but there are a lot of masks.

Hal and Angie Crum of Seal Beach clean up trash that came down the San Gabriel River. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

A heron perches on a discarded shopping cart in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A child’s backpack is partially buried in the sand amid a wide swath of trash. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Pelicans feed in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach after the recent storm. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Garbage and debris collect behind a boom at the mouth of the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A bulldozer operator clears garbage and debris on Junipero Beach in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A bird forages near a mashup of shopping carts in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement