First big storm of the season brings more than rain

The first big rain of the season brought not only much-needed water to our state, but also huge mounds of debris rushing down our concrete rivers.
Shopping carts, plastic bottles and even Igloo coolers careened down our waterways and were deposited in mountains of refuse on Southern California beaches.
After each big rain, Hal and Angie Crum can be found cleaning the sands of Seal Beach. What’s new this year? The couple, picking through a wide swath of rubbish, said there aren’t as many trash bags on the beach, but there are a lot of masks.
