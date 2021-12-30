Winter storm closes Grapevine, prompts evacuation orders in Southern California

A slow-moving winter storm hovering over Los Angeles prompted the closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine in both directions Thursday morning amid heavy snow, the California Highway Patrol said.

The National Weather Service said snow levels were dropping to 4,500 feet, with up to 3 inches possible. At higher elevations, up to 3 feet of powder was possible.

The CHP and California Department of Transportation were alerting drivers to significant delays in the area. The northbound 5 Freeway was closed at Parker Road in Castaic, where the “snow gate” has been opened to allow drivers to turn around.

The southbound 5 was closed at Grapevine Road. There is no estimated time of reopening, officials said.

A CalTrans traffic camera shows a closed 5 Freeway in Lebec. (CalTrans)

I-5 in the Grapevine: northbound I-5 closed at Parker Rd. in Castaic. The 'snow gate" will be opened to allow northbound traffic to make a U-turn southbound. Southbound I-5 closed at Grapevine Rd. Updates at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf #grapevine pic.twitter.com/I2YTBAJ3Jb — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 30, 2021

The highway serves as a major artery for travel in and out of Los Angeles County. State Route 58 through Tehachapi is open as an alternate route.

The significant storm also prompted the closure of Mulholland Highway in the Santa Monica Mountains between Las Virgenes Road and Cornell Road, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works said. Heavy mudflow and rockfall have littered the roadway, which maintenance crews will work to remove once the heavy rain subsides.

A large amount of mud and debris are also blocking the southbound lane of Malibu Canyon Road north of the tunnel. Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid mountain roads during the rain.

The storm has also prompted evacuations for residents near wildfire burn scars, which are subject to debris flow.

Officials in Orange County issued mandatory evacuation orders for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon near the Bond fire burn area through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officials in Los Angeles also warned of the potential for moderate debris flows around the Bobcat, Ranch 2 and Lake fire scars, among others, and the potential for waterspouts to form over the waters in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The weather service said rain and snow should continue to fall throughout the day Thursday, followed by isolated showers Friday morning.

This is a developing story.