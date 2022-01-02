Man pushed into oncoming train, killed in San Diego’s Old Town

A man was killed Saturday after being pushed into an oncoming freight train at the Old Town Transit Center, San Diego police said.

The incident happened just after 6:15 a.m. on the train platform, authorities said.

The victim and another man had just exited a southbound trolley and were walking on the platform when the man pushed the victim into an oncoming train, apparently without provocation, said Lt. Andra Brown. The victim struck the side of the passing train and died at the scene from traumatic injuries, she said.

The name of the victim, who was in his 60s, has not yet been released.

The assailant ran from the area. He was described as light-skinned, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build, wearing all black clothing, Brown said. Investigators were reviewing security camera footage of the area.

Brown asked anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, where tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The tracks were closed to Blue and Green Line trolleys, as well as the northbound Coaster train, while detectives investigated.