San Diego police seek witnesses to suspected hate crime attack that injured elderly Laotian man

San Diego police on Sunday asked the public to help identify a man suspected of seriously injuring an 81-year-old Laotian man in an attack last month that is being investigated as a hate crime.

On Dec. 17, the man was on his morning walk around 9:10 a.m. when he was attacked near Porter North Elementary School in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said. The assault spilled into the intersection of South 47th Street and Ocean View Boulevard, bringing traffic to a halt.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries, police said.

The suspect was described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall with an average build. He looked to be about 40 years old, had brown hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored jacket that may have been a tan, Dickies Eisenhower jacket. He was carrying a large bag.

Investigators believe people may have seen the attack while going to or leaving Porter North Elementary during morning drop-off. Detectives will be conducting another search for witnesses near the school on Monday, when school is back in session.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact Lt. Al Ambito at (619) 527-3511 or via email at aiambito@pd.sandiego.gov. Witnesses can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.