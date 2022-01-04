Advertisement
Share
California

Nothing found in search after Mt. San Antonio College is evacuated due to bomb threat

A map showing the location of Mt. San Antonio College
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigated a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of Mt. San Antonio College on Tuesday, finding nothing in a multihour search of the Walnut campus.

The incident began just before 1 p.m., with the search ending by 5:30 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities used K9 units to search the 420-acre campus.

The college announced the search on social media, saying the campus was evacuated and in-person classes canceled for the rest of the day.

Advertisement

Mt. San Antonio serves approximately 50,000 students, according to its website.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement