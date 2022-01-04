Nothing found in search after Mt. San Antonio College is evacuated due to bomb threat

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigated a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of Mt. San Antonio College on Tuesday, finding nothing in a multihour search of the Walnut campus.

The incident began just before 1 p.m., with the search ending by 5:30 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities used K9 units to search the 420-acre campus.

The college announced the search on social media, saying the campus was evacuated and in-person classes canceled for the rest of the day.

Mt. San Antonio serves approximately 50,000 students, according to its website.