Photos: Veteran L.A. County firefighter, overcome by smoke and flames, dies after battling house fire

A veteran Los Angeles County firefighter was overcome by smoke and flames today while battling a Rancho Palos Verdes house fire and had to be pulled from the inferno by fellow firefighters and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jonathan Flagler, 47, was among the crew from Fire Station 83 that responded to the blaze around 2 a.m. in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road.

Jonathan Flagler’s wife, Jenny, and sons leave Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after saying their goodbyes to Flagler, who lost his life battling a fire in Rancho Palos Verdes on the morning of Jan. 6. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County firefighters Bryson Dow, left, Steve Hayes, Harry Morales, Thomas Thompson and Capt. Robert Ruiz salute during a procession for fallen firefighter Jonathan Flagler as they escort his body to the coroner’s office. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A view from the Rosecrans overpass on the 110 Freeway shows a coroner’s van during the procession for Jonathan Flagler as they escort the fallen firefighter’s body to the coroner’s office. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

An aerial view of the home in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road in Rancho Palos Verdes, where a veteran Los Angeles County firefighter was overcome by smoke and flames. (KTLA)

Los Angeles city firefighter Christopher Vu attaches a black band to his badge outside the coroner’s office in Los Angeles, as he and other firefighters waited for the arrival of fallen firefighter Jonathan Flagler. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)