Photos: Veteran L.A. County firefighter, overcome by smoke and flames, dies after battling house fire

A veteran Los Angeles County firefighter was overcome by smoke and flames today while battling a Rancho Palos Verdes house fire and had to be pulled from the inferno by fellow firefighters and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Jonathan Flagler, 47, was among the crew from Fire Station 83 that responded to the blaze around 2 a.m. in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road.
Firefighter fatally injured while battling Rancho Palos Verdes blaze is identified as Jonathan Flagler, 47. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.
