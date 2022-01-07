Metro bus fares are back on Monday. What you need to know

The pandemic may be surging again, but one of its few perks — free Metro bus rides — is ending. Starting Monday, the L.A. Metropolitan Transportation Authority is resuming fare collection on bus lines and again requiring passengers to enter through the front door, by the driver — and the fare box.

Since March 2020, passengers haven’t been expected to pay a fare on bus trips and they’ve boarded only at the back of the bus as part of L.A. Metro’s attempt to keep riders a safe distance from drivers and one another.

Prior to the pandemic, L.A. Metro made an estimated $250 million to $300 million from fares. After thousands of Angelenos rode free for last year, Metro said in a press release that it was reinstituting fare collection because “your fares help keep our system running.”

But fares aren’t returning to their pre-pandemic level just yet. Here’s what you need to know about riding with L.A. Metro.

How much will it cost?

From Monday through July 22, multi-ride passes for people not enrolled in other fare-assistance programs will be 50% off:

1 day (24 hours of unlimited rides): $3.50

7 days: $12.50

30 days: $50

One-way fares for rail and most bus lines will remain $1.75; the fare will still be $2.50 for certain express buses. Transfers within two hours to other Metro lines will continue to be free.

How can you save money?

Metro has been exploring the idea of operating the bus and rail lines without charging riders, but it is still looking for alternative ways to fund its operations. So far it’s launched only a two-year pilot project offering free rides for K-12 and community college students.

The GoPass Fareless Pass Program allows students to ride free pretty much whenever, wherever. Participating schools and districts include:

Alliance College Ready Charter Schools

Birmingham Community Charter High School

California School of the Arts — San Gabriel Valley (Duarte)

Cathedral High School

Centinela Valley Unified

Culver City Unified School District

Da Vinci RISE High School

El Camino Real Charter High School

El Rancho Unified

Environmental Charter Schools

ICEF Public Schools

Los Angeles Academy of the Arts and Enterprise

LA Alliance Charter Schools

Los Angeles Unified School District

New West Charter School

North Valley Military Institute

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified

Scholarship Prep

TIME Community Schools

Youth Build Charter Schools

To find out if your school is participating in the program, visit Metro’s website.

Meanwhile, low-income Angelenos can obtain discounted pass cards through Metro’s Low-Income Fare is Easy program. To be eligible, your household income has to be no more than half the median family income for L.A. County (that translates to $41,400 for a single individual or $59,100 for a family of four). You can simply attest on the application that you’re qualified, or you can submit documents that prove your eligibility, such as Medi-Cal or food stamp records.

Those already enrolled in the LIFE program will pay about 50% off the discounted regular rates through late July. A seven-day pass will cost $6.50, and a 30-day pass $26.

For new LIFE enrollees, L.A. Metro is offering a 90-day period of free rides.