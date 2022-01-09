Advertisement
2 teen boys injured during drive-by shooting in Long Beach

By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
Two teenage boys were wounded Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting in Long Beach, authorities said.

Long Beach police responded to the 1600 block of East 14th Street around 6:35 a.m. where they found a 15-year-old and 16-year-old, each suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, according to Brandon Fahey, spokesperson for the department.

The two victims told police they were standing in the area when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown number of suspects from inside shot them.

The assailants fled in the vehicle. Fahey said authorities found bullet casings and discovered a residence had been struck with gunfire.

The Long Beach Fire Department took the victims to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Fahey said gang detectives are conducting their investigation.

Priscella Vega

