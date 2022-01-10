Off-duty LAPD officer is shot in South Los Angeles

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot Monday night in an unincorporated area of South L.A., authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the 8700 block of Beach Street in Florence-Firestone, said Deputy Tracy Koerner, a spokesman for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies took the injured officer to a hospital, Koerner said. His condition was not disclosed.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said he was not able to release any information about the officer.

Further information about the shooting and the officer was not available Monday night.