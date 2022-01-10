Advertisement
California

Off-duty LAPD officer is shot in South Los Angeles

A map of South L.A. showing where an off-duty LAPD officer was shot in unincorporated Florence-Firestone
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot Monday night in an unincorporated area of South L.A., authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the 8700 block of Beach Street in Florence-Firestone, said Deputy Tracy Koerner, a spokesman for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies took the injured officer to a hospital, Koerner said. His condition was not disclosed.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said he was not able to release any information about the officer.

Further information about the shooting and the officer was not available Monday night.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

