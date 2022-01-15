Advertisement
Share
California

2 Rancho Cucamonga childcare workers arrested on suspicion of abuse

By Paloma EsquivelStaff Writer 
Share

Two Rancho Cucamonga childcare workers were arrested this week on suspicion of child abuse, San Bernardino sheriff’s officials said.

The arrests stem from an investigation that started in September when an 8-month old boy who attended Kiddie Academy in Rancho Cucamonga was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center with a skull fracture, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Rudie Megan Maldonado, 29, of San Bernardino, and Felicia Ann Ferra, 50, of Yorba Linda, were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and conspiracy. Sheriff’s officials say the two conspired to conceal the child’s injuries and neglected his well-being.

Both women have been released after posting bond, according to sheriff’s department records.

Advertisement

It was unclear whether Maldonado and Ferra have attorneys. Representatives for Kiddie Academy in Rancho Cucamonga did not immediately return a request for comment.

California
Paloma Esquivel

Paloma Esquivel is an education reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She was on the team that won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for public service for investigating corruption in the city of Bell and the team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for coverage of the San Bernardino terror attack. Prior to joining The Times in 2007, she was a freelance writer, worked in Spanish-language radio and was an occasional substitute teacher. A Southern California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has a master’s in journalism from Syracuse University.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement