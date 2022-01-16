Advertisement
Share
California

Man fatally stabbed in Koreatown while trying to break up a fight, police said

By Adam ElmahrekStaff Writer 
Share

A man was fatally stabbed while trying to break up a fight in Koreatown early Saturday, and the assailant remains at large, Los Angeles police said.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing about 2 a.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Alexandria Avenue, police said.

The victim was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed by the assailant, police said. Two other people then beat the victim’s companion, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The attackers then fled the scene, police said. Officials did not provide any other details about the altercation that led to the stabbing.

Officers from the LAPD’S West Bureau Homicide Division are investigating the attack.

Advertisement

Anyone with additional information about the incident can call detectives at (213) 382-9470. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

California
Adam Elmahrek

Adam Elmahrek is an award-winning investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times who specializes in corruption. He started his journalism career in 2010 at the nonprofit news website Voice of OC, where he broke stories exposing misconduct in local government.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement