Speeding motorcyclist on reportedly stolen bike is killed in violent crash on live TV
The driver of a motorcycle that was reported stolen was killed in a violent crash in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Police spotted the motorcycle around 1 p.m. and broadcast its license plate number over their radios, said Officer Melissa Podany, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. A helicopter was requested to track the motorcyclist from the air.
The motorcyclist drove at excessive speeds before crashing into a car at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Fallbrook Avenue in West Hills, Podany said.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at 1:14 p.m. and the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been identified, was declared dead at the scene.
Two other people were injured in the crash, firefighters said.
Live video broadcast by KCAL-TV Channel 9 showed the motorcyclist reaching estimated speeds of more than 120 mph shortly before crashing into a car in the intersection and being thrown into the air, landing many feet away.
Additional information about the crash and investigation was not available Thursday night.
