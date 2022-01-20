Advertisement
Speeding motorcyclist on reportedly stolen bike is killed in violent crash on live TV

Firefighters and police next to the wreckage of a car and a motorcycle in an intersection
A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car while being tracked by a police helicopter in West Hills on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The motorcycle had been reported stolen in the San Fernando Valley.
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
The driver of a motorcycle that was reported stolen was killed in a violent crash in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Police spotted the motorcycle around 1 p.m. and broadcast its license plate number over their radios, said Officer Melissa Podany, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. A helicopter was requested to track the motorcyclist from the air.

The motorcyclist drove at excessive speeds before crashing into a car at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Fallbrook Avenue in West Hills, Podany said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at 1:14 p.m. and the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Two other people were injured in the crash, firefighters said.

Live video broadcast by KCAL-TV Channel 9 showed the motorcyclist reaching estimated speeds of more than 120 mph shortly before crashing into a car in the intersection and being thrown into the air, landing many feet away.

Additional information about the crash and investigation was not available Thursday night.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

