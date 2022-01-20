Speeding motorcyclist on reportedly stolen bike is killed in violent crash on live TV

The driver of a motorcycle that was reported stolen was killed in a violent crash in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Police spotted the motorcycle around 1 p.m. and broadcast its license plate number over their radios, said Officer Melissa Podany, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. A helicopter was requested to track the motorcyclist from the air.

The motorcyclist drove at excessive speeds before crashing into a car at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Fallbrook Avenue in West Hills, Podany said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at 1:14 p.m. and the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been identified, was declared dead at the scene.

Two other people were injured in the crash, firefighters said.

Live video broadcast by KCAL-TV Channel 9 showed the motorcyclist reaching estimated speeds of more than 120 mph shortly before crashing into a car in the intersection and being thrown into the air, landing many feet away.

Additional information about the crash and investigation was not available Thursday night.