California

A 15-month-old dies of COVID-19, becoming L.A. County’s youngest coronavirus fatality

People clap as a man in a wheelchair passes.
Nurse D’queda Owens pushes patient Richard Perry out of his room at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2021, as he leaves the hospital.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
An additional 91 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, the second-highest daily total of the Omicron surge. One of the deaths was a 15-month-old, the youngest child to die of COVID-19.

“This is the youngest resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and a stark reminder that the virus can cause devastating outcomes among those most vulnerable, including young children not yet eligible for vaccinations,” the county said in a statement.

No details about the death were released.

“As we mark the two-year anniversary of the first case detected in L.A. County, I send my heartfelt condolences and wishes of healing to the family who suffered the devastating loss of their small child, and to the countless people who have lost a loved one to this pandemic,” Barbara Ferrer, the county public health director, said in a statement.

There is growing optimism that the Omicron surge as peaked, but deaths from COVID-19 from the winter surge remain a major concern, and hospitals still remain strained. In L.A. County, officials have voiced worry about lackluster rates of people getting their booster shot, and parents getting children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated.

Vaccination efforts are important, officials say, because it’s possible the Omicron wave won’t be the last one of the pandemic. Officials also say low vaccination rates among children ages 5 to 11 risk ongoing transmission of disease, not only among those children, but also in the broader community.

Daily COVID-19 deaths have also soared in the state in recent weeks. Over the last week, an average of 139 deaths a day have been reported, exceeding the statewide peak from the summer Delta surge of 135 deaths a day. The pandemic has now killed more than 78,300 Californians.

It appears that the number of pandemic-stricken patients in California hospitals is may be starting to plateau. As of Tuesday, 15,279 coronavirus-positive patients were hospitalized statewide. That’s essentially unchanged from a week ago.

By comparison, between Jan. 11 and 18, that hospital census swelled by 23%. Over the prior week, it grew by 53%.

California has now surpassed 8 million cumulative coronavirus cases in the pandemic.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 VaccinesCOVID-19 Pandemic
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

