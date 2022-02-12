Heat records broken across L.A. region, including a high of 89 at LAX

Southern California saw record temperatures Saturday, as visitors flying into Los Angeles International Airport the day before the Super Bowl were greeted with a high of 89 degrees.

That’s slightly hotter than the all-time LAX record for Feb. 12 of 88 degrees, set in 1977, the National Weather Service said.

Farther north in Paso Robles, it was hotter Saturday, at 84 degrees, than it has ever been in the month of February, at least since recordkeeping began in 1948, the weather service said.

New highs for Feb. 12 were also set at UCLA and in Camarillo, which both hit 89 degrees, and in Oxnard, which hit 90 degrees. Woodland Hills tied its previous record of 90 degrees.

With a nod to Super Bowl LVI, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, the weather service was warning people to beware of the unseasonably high temperatures, issuing a heat advisory for the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley and the L.A. County coasts until 6 p.m. Sunday.

For Cincinnati Bengals fans in town to watch their team play the L.A. Rams, the unseasonably warm weather is a sharp contrast to conditions back home.

The forecast for Cincinnati on Super Bowl Sunday is scattered snow showers, with a high temperature just below freezing.

With the championship kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday, highs in Inglewood are expected to hit the 80s.

“Everyone seems really interested in LA weather for some reason,” the weather service wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. “The next few days remain toasty, so if you aren’t a fan of that, just skip ahead to Tuesday.”