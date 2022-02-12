Heat advisory continues across Southern California for Super Bowl weekend

Football fans streaming into L.A. from frozen corners of the country this weekend for the Super Bowl — and a break from the weather back home — should find plenty to cheer about.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday afternoon are expected to be in the high 80s across the Southland, with the mercury hovering around 80 degrees at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley and the L.A. County coasts that extends until 6 p.m. on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 90 in the afternoons, so the weather service is reminding people to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade.

In addition, a wind advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday for northern parts of the San Fernando Valley, with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph expected. The weather service warned the wind can send unsecured objects flying and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly once the Super Bowl revelers head home, plummeting into the 60s with a slight chance of rain on Tuesday.