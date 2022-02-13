Scorching Super Bowl might get slight reprieve as Santa Ana winds die down

The scorching Super Bowl in Inglewood could get a bit of a reprieve.

This morning, Santa Ana winds have died, and by Super Bowl game time at 3:30 p.m., an 8- to 10-mph westerly wind should start cooling things.

“A typical sea breeze kind of wind,” said David Sweet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Temperatures at kickoff will be about 80 degrees, falling to 68 by the end of the game, while humidity will rise to 40% in the evening, Sweet said.

Forecasters have said this could be the hottest Super Bowl of all time. Sunday’s game would claim that title if temperatures surpass the record 84 degrees reported at L.A.’s Coliseum on Jan. 14, 1973 — the current record-holder for the hottest Super Bowl.

Southern California saw record temperatures Saturday, as visitors flying into Los Angeles International Airport the day before the Super Bowl were greeted with a high of 89 degrees. That’s slightly hotter than the all-time LAX record for Feb. 12 of 88 degrees, set in 1977, the National Weather Service said.

New highs for Feb. 12 were also set at UCLA and in Camarillo, which both hit 89 degrees, and in Oxnard, which hit 90 degrees. Woodland Hills tied its previous record of 90 degrees.