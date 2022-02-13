Advertisement
Share
California

Scorching Super Bowl might get slight reprieve as Santa Ana winds die down

Super Bowl fans
Forecasters have said the Super Bowl could be the hottest of all time, with temperatures expected to be 80 degrees at kickoff.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
By Joe Mozingo
Kevin RectorAlex Wigglesworth
Share

The scorching Super Bowl in Inglewood could get a bit of a reprieve.

This morning, Santa Ana winds have died, and by Super Bowl game time at 3:30 p.m., an 8- to 10-mph westerly wind should start cooling things.

“A typical sea breeze kind of wind,” said David Sweet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Temperatures at kickoff will be about 80 degrees, falling to 68 by the end of the game, while humidity will rise to 40% in the evening, Sweet said.

Advertisement

Forecasters have said this could be the hottest Super Bowl of all time. Sunday’s game would claim that title if temperatures surpass the record 84 degrees reported at L.A.’s Coliseum on Jan. 14, 1973 — the current record-holder for the hottest Super Bowl.

Southern California saw record temperatures Saturday, as visitors flying into Los Angeles International Airport the day before the Super Bowl were greeted with a high of 89 degrees. That’s slightly hotter than the all-time LAX record for Feb. 12 of 88 degrees, set in 1977, the National Weather Service said.

New highs for Feb. 12 were also set at UCLA and in Camarillo, which both hit 89 degrees, and in Oxnard, which hit 90 degrees. Woodland Hills tied its previous record of 90 degrees.

CaliforniaSuper Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles
Joe Mozingo

Joe Mozingo is a projects reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is an environment reporter who covers wildfires for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2016, she was a general assignment reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. A Philadelphia native, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in medical anthropology and global health. She currently lives in Inglewood.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement