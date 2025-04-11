Coachella kicks off with potential record-breaking desert heat as L.A. cools down

A woman cools off at the mister at Coachella 2025 in Indio on April 11, 2025.

As Southern California sees the end of a “mini heatwave” on Friday, about 100 miles inland Coachella’s doors are opening with potentially record-breaking heat.

The high in Indio, where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held annually, is forecast to reach about 102 degrees Friday, which will not crack the record high for the area of 106 degrees, set in 1904.

Still, the high temperature predicted for Friday is expected to mark the hottest day of the music festival, which runs Friday through Sunday for two consecutive weekends. Lady Gaga and Missy Elliot are among the performers slated for Friday.

Advertisement

In nearby Palm Springs, Friday’s temperature is expected to climb to about 103 or 104 degrees, which will beat the 1990 record of 101 degrees. The forecast for both Indio and Palm Springs for Saturday will drop slightly to 98 degrees.

California ‘Mini heatwave’ bringing record-high temperatures across Southern California, concerns for Coachella Temperatures in the Coachella Valley are forecast to hit 103 degrees by Friday, potentially setting a record high for this time of year and coinciding with the start of the area’s mega-popular music festival.

“We’re going to see a downward trend in temperatures through much of next week, and it doesn’t look like we’re going to encroach on any records at this time for next weekend. Things will still remain at or around normal,” Sam Zuber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said Friday.

Zuber emphasized that while Friday will be the peak, those enjoying the festivities will still need to take precautions to stay safe in the heat throughout the event. She said some people tend to underestimate the desert’s dry heat and she emphasized the importance of staying hydrated.

Advertisement

On the festival’s website, organizers said there will be plenty of shaded structures and probably mist tents, which have been available at prior festivals. Attendees are encouraged to bring empty, nonmetal water bottles that they can refill for free at water stations. Sunglasses, visors, hats and sunscreen are available for purchase on the festival grounds.

For those staying in the L.A. area for the weekend, temperatures will drop slightly from the week’s highs.

California ‘Mini heatwave’ bringing record-high temperatures across Southern California, concerns for Coachella Temperatures in the Coachella Valley are forecast to hit 103 degrees by Friday, potentially setting a record high for this time of year and coinciding with the start of the area’s mega-popular music festival.

Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Los Angeles, said Angelenos closer to the coast can expect a similar cooling pattern, with highs staying in the 70s across the county for the weekend before a slight drop into the high 60s to next week.

Advertisement

Many areas will see low clouds and patchy fog in the mornings and evenings during the weekend and into next week.

On Monday afternoon, Schoenfeld said light showers could impact high-elevation areas. There’s a small chance of isolated mountain thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday, but Schoenfeld said it’s not likely to affect the more populated areas of the mountain.

In the long-term forecast, Southern California is likely to continue seeing warm, dry weather in the coming weeks.