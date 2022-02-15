Advertisement
California

Arson charges filed in Whittier fire that destroyed homes

A fire destroyed two homes and damaged others in Whittier.
The wind driven Sycamore fire destroyed two homes and damaged others off Banyon Rim Drive on Feb. 10 in Whittier.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
A Whittier man has been charged with starting a fire that destroyed two homes and damaged four others in a canyon neighborhood last week, authorities said.

Kevin Whitlock, 54, was charged with six counts of arson of an inhabited structure or property and one count each of arson of property of another and arson of a structure or forest, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.

The Sycamore fire began shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday and burned about seven acres near the 4800 block of Cinco View Drive, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Whitlock after he was found in the canyon with burns, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Friday. He was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Whitlock was unable on Tuesday to attend his arraignment, and it was rescheduled for next week.

Prosecutors allege that Whitlock set a fire among brush between a small trail and several houses sitting at the edge of Sycamore Canyon. Whipped by Santa Ana winds and high temperatures amid an increasingly common winter dry spell, flames shot up the grassy hill and toward the Whittier suburb.

It took more than 200 firefighters to extinguish the blaze, but not before flames charred through several acres of brush, gutted two houses, damaged four others and marred parts of another home’s backyard, prosecutors said.

Fire crews hauled out furniture, wall art and dishes from one of the smoldering houses, parking the salvaged valuables on a neighbor’s driveway.

“This fire could have had fatal consequences, and even though it didn’t, there was tremendous loss for several families due to the unnecessary actions of one individual,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said.

It was not immediately clear whether Whitlock had been assigned a defense attorney.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

