Advertisement
Share
California

Wildfire near Bishop grows to 1,000 acres, evacuations in progress

A map of the Owens Valley and Eastern Sierra showing the location of the Airport fire near Bishop
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A wind-driven wildfire that broke out near Bishop in the Owens Valley grew to 1,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon, spurring evacuations as crews battled the blaze, officials said.

The Airport fire was first sighted near Bishop Airport, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

No injuries have been reported, said Battalion Chief Alison Hesterly, a spokesperson for Cal Fire. The blaze is located to the east of the airport and is running along the Owens River, driven by wind.

Advertisement

Authorities closed East Line Street, Airport Road, Poleta Road, Warm Springs Road and Collins Road, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. UC White Mountain Research Center and Owens Valley Radio Observatory were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, Hesterly said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

CaliforniaFires
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement