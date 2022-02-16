Wildfire near Bishop grows to 1,000 acres, evacuations in progress

A wind-driven wildfire that broke out near Bishop in the Owens Valley grew to 1,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon, spurring evacuations as crews battled the blaze, officials said.

The Airport fire was first sighted near Bishop Airport, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

No injuries have been reported, said Battalion Chief Alison Hesterly, a spokesperson for Cal Fire. The blaze is located to the east of the airport and is running along the Owens River, driven by wind.

Authorities closed East Line Street, Airport Road, Poleta Road, Warm Springs Road and Collins Road, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. UC White Mountain Research Center and Owens Valley Radio Observatory were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, Hesterly said.

This story is developing and will be updated.