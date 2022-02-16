California

L.A. Rams fans celebrate at their first Super Bowl parade

Rams fans stand near a mural
Rams fans gather in Exposition Park hours before the Los Angeles Rams victory parade and celebration.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Times Photography Staff
Share

Rams fans got do something the Lakers and Dodgers could only dream about — celebrate with a parade. It was the first such victory celebration in Los Angeles since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A crowd of L.A. Rams fans gathered along the parade route in Exposition Park Wednesday to honor the Super Bowl champions.

The team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Fans get an early spot at the Rams parade celebration at Exposition Park.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times )
Advertisement

People in Rams gear gather in a park
Fans gather at Exposition Park for the Rams celebration.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A masked man and boy wait for the Rams parade to start.
Fans wait along Figueroa Street for the parade.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A fan carries a Rams flag past a mural.
Fans get an early spot at the Rams parade celebration.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A fan holds up a giant Rams belt.
Delino Garcia of Azusa holds up a Los Angeles Rams victory belt.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A family of Rams fans holds a sign shaped like a giant photo frame.
Delino Garcia, right; his nephew Giancarlo Garcia, 9; and his mom, Maria Garcia, stake their spot at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Figueroa Street.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Fans wait along Figueroa street for the start of the Los Angeles Rams victory parade
Fans wait along Figueroa street for the start of the Los Angeles Rams victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Fans hang flags out of windows along the Rams parade route in downtown Los Angeles.
Fans hang flags out of windows along the Rams parade route in downtown Los Angeles.
(Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

California
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

More From the Los Angeles Times