L.A. Rams fans celebrate at their first Super Bowl parade

Rams fans got do something the Lakers and Dodgers could only dream about — celebrate with a parade. It was the first such victory celebration in Los Angeles since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A crowd of L.A. Rams fans gathered along the parade route in Exposition Park Wednesday to honor the Super Bowl champions.

The team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Fans get an early spot at the Rams parade celebration at Exposition Park. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times )

Fans gather at Exposition Park for the Rams celebration. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Fans wait along Figueroa Street for the parade. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fans get an early spot at the Rams parade celebration. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Delino Garcia of Azusa holds up a Los Angeles Rams victory belt. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Delino Garcia, right; his nephew Giancarlo Garcia, 9; and his mom, Maria Garcia, stake their spot at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Figueroa Street. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fans wait along Figueroa street for the start of the Los Angeles Rams victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)