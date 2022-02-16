L.A. Rams fans celebrate at their first Super Bowl parade

Share
Rams fans got do something the Lakers and Dodgers could only dream about — celebrate with a parade. It was the first such victory celebration in Los Angeles since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A crowd of L.A. Rams fans gathered along the parade route in Exposition Park Wednesday to honor the Super Bowl champions.
The team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
