Advertisement
Share
California

Police helicopter crashes in Newport Beach area

A view of Newport Beach from Balboa Pier in July.
A view of Newport Beach from Balboa Pier in July. On Saturday, a Huntington Beach police helicopter made a crash landing in the Newport Beach area.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Howard Blume
Hannah Fry
Share

A police helicopter made a crash landing in Newport Harbor, authorities confirmed Saturday night.

The call about the incident came in at about 6:30 p.m. and involved a craft owned and operated by the Huntington Beach Police Department, said Jennifer Carey, the department’s public information officer.

Both crew members have been taken to trauma centers. One has moderate injuries, the other serious injuries, Carey said.

The Huntington Beach Police Department has three helicopters and typically keeps one in operation 24 hours a day. They assist as needed on law-enforcement calls outside of Huntington Beach, and the one that crashed Saturday was assisting Newport Beach authorities.

Advertisement

The helicopter, called HB1, went down in the vicinity of the Lido Peninsula, according to the flight-tracker website adsbexchange.com. Aerial footage of the accident scene showed the craft just visible in the water about 10 to 20 feet from the shoreline.

“Rescue efforts are underway,” the police department tweeted, adding that more information would be provided when available.

CaliforniaOrange County
Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He co-hosts “Deadline L.A.” on KPFK, which the press club named best radio public affairs show in 2010. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement