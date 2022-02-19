Police helicopter crashes in Newport Beach area

A police helicopter made a crash landing in Newport Harbor, authorities confirmed Saturday night.

The call about the incident came in at about 6:30 p.m. and involved a craft owned and operated by the Huntington Beach Police Department, said Jennifer Carey, the department’s public information officer.

Both crew members have been taken to trauma centers. One has moderate injuries, the other serious injuries, Carey said.

The Huntington Beach Police Department has three helicopters and typically keeps one in operation 24 hours a day. They assist as needed on law-enforcement calls outside of Huntington Beach, and the one that crashed Saturday was assisting Newport Beach authorities.

The helicopter, called HB1, went down in the vicinity of the Lido Peninsula, according to the flight-tracker website adsbexchange.com. Aerial footage of the accident scene showed the craft just visible in the water about 10 to 20 feet from the shoreline.

“Rescue efforts are underway,” the police department tweeted, adding that more information would be provided when available.