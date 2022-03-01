Advertisement
Share
California

Rapper Yngx 17 run over, killed by trailer after altercation with driver

An investigation is underway after a man was killed Monday after he was run over and trapped beneath a trailer.
An investigation is underway after a man was killed Monday after he was run over and trapped beneath a trailer at Riverside Drive and Camarillo Street in North Hollywood.
(KTLA)
By Jaimie DingStaff Writer 
Share

A Los Angeles hip-hop artist and rapper was killed Monday after he was run over and pinned beneath a trailer following an altercation with a driver in North Hollywood, authorities said.

Taariq Grant, 28, of Los Angeles, whose performing name is Yngx 17, was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as the man killed.

Los Angeles police said a pedestrian and a driver who was hauling a trailer engaged in a “brief verbal altercation” at Riverside Drive and Camarillo Street about 3:40 p.m., LAPD spokesperson Lizeth Lomeli said.

The pedestrian then climbed atop the trailer, which crashed into a concrete divider, causing him to fall and become trapped beneath its wheels, police said.

Advertisement

First-responders pronounced the man, who was later identified as Grant, dead at the scene. A family member on Tuesday confirmed Grant’s death and his musical recording work as Yngx 17.

The death is still under investigation, police said.

CaliforniaEntertainment & ArtsMusic
Jaimie Ding

Jaimie Ding is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she wrote for the Oregonian, the Sacramento Bee, the Associated Press and Claremont Colleges newspaper, the Student Life. Ding was raised in the Portland, Ore., area and graduated from Scripps College with a degree in politics. Outside of journalism, she’s also passionate about good food and live music. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement