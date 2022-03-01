Rapper Yngx 17 run over, killed by trailer after altercation with driver

A Los Angeles hip-hop artist and rapper was killed Monday after he was run over and pinned beneath a trailer following an altercation with a driver in North Hollywood, authorities said.

Taariq Grant, 28, of Los Angeles, whose performing name is Yngx 17, was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as the man killed.

Los Angeles police said a pedestrian and a driver who was hauling a trailer engaged in a “brief verbal altercation” at Riverside Drive and Camarillo Street about 3:40 p.m., LAPD spokesperson Lizeth Lomeli said.

The pedestrian then climbed atop the trailer, which crashed into a concrete divider, causing him to fall and become trapped beneath its wheels, police said.

First-responders pronounced the man, who was later identified as Grant, dead at the scene. A family member on Tuesday confirmed Grant’s death and his musical recording work as Yngx 17.

The death is still under investigation, police said.