Prosecutors seek more potential victims of O.C. music teacher accused of molesting 2 girls

Orange County prosecutors on Wednesday sought the public’s help to find possible additional victims of a music teacher charged with molesting two girls over several years.

Prosecutors allege Anthony Philip Bruccoliere of Costa Mesa molested two girls beginning when they were just 4 and 5 years old in several locations, including his music studio, between December 2008 and 2019.

Bruccoliere, who goes by the nickname Tony, was arrested Feb. 11 after the two girls reported to authorities that the teacher had molested them. The girls are now teenagers, prosecutors said.

Bruccoliere, 49, is facing four felony counts of a forcible lewd act upon a child under 14, a felony count of sexual penetration of a child 10 years or younger, five felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14, Orange County Superior Court records show.

Advertisement

He was released from jail late last month after posting $1 million bail and is expected to appear in court Friday. He has not yet entered a plea, court records show.

“He’s shocked by the allegations and he looks forward to proving that they’re not true,” Bruccoliere’s attorney, Mark Fredrick, said Wednesday.

Bruccoliere faces a maximum sentence of 180 years to life if convicted on all counts.

Authorities suspect Bruccoliere’s position as a music teacher may have allowed him access to other children who could have been assaulted. Potential victims or anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Costa Mesa Police Det. Alicia DeFuria at (714) 754-5364.

Public records indicate Bruccoliere owned a music studio called Brucco Music in Orange. It is not clear whether the studio is still open.

“This man has become a parent’s worst nightmare by preying on innocent young girls,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a prepared statement. “The years of trauma these girls were forced to endure is unspeakable.”