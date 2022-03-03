Advertisement
Encino man, 80, shot to death during home-invasion robbery

A police car and another car are parked in front of a home.
An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another injured in the 4500 block of Densmore Avenue in Encino on Wednesday evening.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Jaimie DingStaff Writer 
An 80-year-old Encino man was fatally shot and another man injured during a home-invasion robbery Wednesday, according to Los Angeles police and local news reports.

Officers responded to an emergency call at the residence in the 4500 block of Densmore Avenue about 5:15 p.m., spokesperson Lizeth Lomeli said.

Inside, they found Stuart Herman, suffering from gunshot wounds, Lomeli said.

No other information was released.

A man in his 60s believed to be the victim’s brother-in-law was also injured when he came home from the grocery store shortly after the shooting, KABC-TV Channel 7 reported.

Multiple robbers are believed to have entered the home through an open garage door, the TV station reported. They took items from the home before fleeing in a white BMW SUV.

Jaimie Ding

