Encino man, 80, shot to death during home-invasion robbery
An 80-year-old Encino man was fatally shot and another man injured during a home-invasion robbery Wednesday, according to Los Angeles police and local news reports.
Officers responded to an emergency call at the residence in the 4500 block of Densmore Avenue about 5:15 p.m., spokesperson Lizeth Lomeli said.
Inside, they found Stuart Herman, suffering from gunshot wounds, Lomeli said.
No other information was released.
A man in his 60s believed to be the victim’s brother-in-law was also injured when he came home from the grocery store shortly after the shooting, KABC-TV Channel 7 reported.
Multiple robbers are believed to have entered the home through an open garage door, the TV station reported. They took items from the home before fleeing in a white BMW SUV.
