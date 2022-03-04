Student stabbed in fight outside West Adams Preparatory High School

A student was stabbed Friday afternoon outside West Adams Preparatory High School in Pico-Union, police said.

Around 4 p.m., as class ended for the day and students streamed out of the school in the 1500 block of West Washington Boulevard, officers from the Los Angeles School Police Department spotted a fight break out among a large group of students, Sgt. Rudy Perez said.

In breaking up the fight, they saw that a male student had been stabbed once in the back, Perez said.

The student, who was either 17 or 18 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he was stable Friday evening, Perez said.

Police have identified a possible suspect, a fellow student at West Adams Preparatory High, but he has not been taken into custody, according to Perez.