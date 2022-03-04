Student stabbed in fight outside West Adams Preparatory High School
A student was stabbed Friday afternoon outside West Adams Preparatory High School in Pico-Union, police said.
Around 4 p.m., as class ended for the day and students streamed out of the school in the 1500 block of West Washington Boulevard, officers from the Los Angeles School Police Department spotted a fight break out among a large group of students, Sgt. Rudy Perez said.
In breaking up the fight, they saw that a male student had been stabbed once in the back, Perez said.
The student, who was either 17 or 18 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he was stable Friday evening, Perez said.
Police have identified a possible suspect, a fellow student at West Adams Preparatory High, but he has not been taken into custody, according to Perez.
Get the lowdown on L.A. politics
In this pivotal election year, we'll break down the ballot and tell you why it matters in our L.A. on the Record newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.