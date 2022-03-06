LAPD seeks drivers in 3 hit-and-run incidents that left 2 dead, one seriously injured

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in finding drivers involved in three separate hit-and-run incidents that left two people dead and one seriously injured.

The most recent incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Koreatown, police said. A 22-year-old man on an e-scooter was traveling east on Western Avenue when he was struck by a blue Dodge Caravan heading north on Olympic Boulevard.

A second vehicle heading south then struck the man and dragged him several feet, officials said. The driver of that vehicle, which police did not describe, fled the scene.

Fire paramedics pronounced the 22-year-old man dead on the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan remained at the scene, police said. No drugs or alcohol were factors in the deadly crash.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for the driver who struck and killed 32-year-old Joshua Brown in the Baldwin Hills area early Friday.

A vehicle was traveling north on La Cienega Boulevard around 1:28 a.m. when it “struck a male pedestrian who was lying down on the crosswalk at Obama Boulevard,” police said in a statement. The vehicle, which police did not describe, failed to stop and render aid to the victim, whom Los Angeles County coroner’s officials later identified as Brown.

Detectives are trying to determine how Brown got onto the roadway and how many vehicles struck him.

Brown’s mother, Jo Cie Johnson, told KTLA-TV that she hopes the driver is caught.

“I want you to know that you are a murderer,” she said. “And I hope they catch you and blast you to hell and back.”

Brown leaves behind a 1-year-old son and a grieving fiancée.

Meanwhile, LAPD officials are also seeking information about the driver involved in the hit-and-run of 61-year-old Sandra Martin, who was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles.

Martin was walking her dog at 2:55 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of 4th Street when a four-door passenger vehicle reversed and ran over her, police said. The driver, a male adult, got out, and pulled Martin from beneath the car.

Martin asked the man if he was leaving, and the man’s response was, “I sure am,” according to a police statement.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Martin to a hospital, where she was admitted for severe injuries, authorities said.

Police are also asking the public to help locate Martin’s pet Chihuahua-terrier named Little Man. She was carrying the dog when she was struck.