Man shot, killed after argument in North Hills strip club parking lot

A man was shot and killed early Monday after an argument in the parking lot of a North Hills strip club, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the 18-and-over Synn Gentleman’s Club in the 8300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

Los Angeles police said the victim and another man had been in an argument before the suspected gunman drove past and shot the man before fleeing.

The argument was over a handicapped parking spot, according to KCBS-TV Channel 2. The club’s website lists its closing time as 2 a.m.

The man who was shot, described only as being in his 20s or 30s, was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, police said. Officials did not release any information about the gunman or his vehicle.

Video shot by OnScene.TV showed a few men and two LAPD officers near the victim as he lay on the ground. One man sat and held the victim before paramedics and fire crews arrived to transport him to the hospital.

Several women, one of whom was sobbing and hugging another, stood in front of the club as the ambulance pulled away. A helicopter hovered overhead as LAPD officers cordoned off the parking lot.