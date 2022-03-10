One person dead after fire at Koreatown office building

Los Angeles firefighters found a person’s body after they knocked down a fire at a Koreatown office building Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Crews found the body behind debris and filing cabinets while searching the building after knockdown, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person’s age and gender weren’t immediately known.

“Excessive storage within the office units forced a delay in conducting a full search until the fire was extinguished,” the department said.

The blaze was reported at 3:18 p.m. in a sealed, four-story building at 611 S. Catalina St., according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters breached interior walls to reach the fire, which was in two units on the building’s second floor, according to the department.

An unknown number of people evacuated the building, firefighters said.

It took more than 90 firefighters 35 minutes to knock down the blaze, according to the department.

Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police were on scene investigating, firefighters said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.