How do Latino voters feel about the L.A. mayor’s race?

Students and other voters cast their ballots at UCLA's Ackerman Union on Sept. 14.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
It’s no question that Latinos are a key demographic for candidates to consider as the Los Angeles mayor’s race picks up steam. Latinos make up nearly half of L.A. and about a third of the city’s electorate.

A successful candidate will have to appeal to Latino voters to win.

L.A. city voters, we’d like to hear from you about your top concerns and what you want the candidates to know about the Latino vote and your community.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

