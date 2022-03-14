How do Latino voters feel about the L.A. mayor’s race?
It’s no question that Latinos are a key demographic for candidates to consider as the Los Angeles mayor’s race picks up steam. Latinos make up nearly half of L.A. and about a third of the city’s electorate.
A successful candidate will have to appeal to Latino voters to win.
L.A. city voters, we’d like to hear from you about your top concerns and what you want the candidates to know about the Latino vote and your community.
Get the lowdown on L.A. politics
In this pivotal election year, we'll break down the ballot and tell you why it matters in our L.A. on the Record newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.