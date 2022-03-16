Car crashes into Tomas Rivera Middle School near Perris, injuring 8 adults

Students and staff at Tomas Rivera Middle School outside Perris were sheltering in place Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a building on campus, injuring eight adults, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 1:14 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Of the eight people hurt, three had moderate injuries and five had minor injuries.

No students were hurt, according to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The driver may have had a medical emergency and was at the scene cooperating with investigators, according to KCBS-TV Channel 2.

This story is developing and will be updated when new information is available.