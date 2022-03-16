Advertisement
California

Car crashes into Tomas Rivera Middle School near Perris, injuring 8 adults

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Students and staff at Tomas Rivera Middle School outside Perris were sheltering in place Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a building on campus, injuring eight adults, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 1:14 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Of the eight people hurt, three had moderate injuries and five had minor injuries.

No students were hurt, according to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The driver may have had a medical emergency and was at the scene cooperating with investigators, according to KCBS-TV Channel 2.

This story is developing and will be updated when new information is available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

