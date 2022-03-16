Advertisement
3 people charged in fatal shooting of Oakland news crew’s security guard

A man with short dark hair in a dark uniform with dark tie
Kevin Nishita, an armed guard who provided security for TV news crews in the Bay Area, was killed in November 2021. One of the three suspects is still being sought by police.
(Colma Police Department)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Three people have been charged in connection with the November shooting death of Kevin Nishita, a retired police officer who was working as a security guard for a TV news crew in Oakland, authorities said Wednesday.

Two of the suspects were in custody, and investigators were working to find the third, according to the Oakland Police Department.

They were charged with murder and their identities will be made public Thursday afternoon, said Paul Chambers, a police spokesman.

Nishita was shot at 12:19 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 300 block of 14th Street in downtown Oakland during an attempted armed robbery on a KRON-TV news crew that was covering smash-and-grab theft, authorities said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later, police said.

Nishita was an armed guard for Star Protection Agency and provided security for television news crews in the region, who are often targeted by robbers for their equipment.

He was a police officer for the cities of Hayward, San Jose and Colma before retiring in 2018.

“We are devastated by the loss of security guard and our friend, Kevin Nishita. Our deepest sympathy goes to Kevin’s wife, his children, his family, and to all his friends and colleagues,” KRON-TV’s vice president and general manager, Jim Rose, said in a Nov. 27 statement.

Further information about the investigation is expected during a Thursday afternoon news conference by Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

