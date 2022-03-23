Parachutist killed in jump from balcony of San Diego high-rise, police say
A man died Tuesday night after jumping from a balcony at a high-rise apartment building in University City in an apparent parachuting mishap, San Diego police said.
The man, whose age was unavailable, was wearing a helmet and was equipped with a parachute, police said. It appeared the parachute failed to open, Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.
The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. at an apartment building near the Westfield UTC shopping mall in northwest San Diego. According to police radio traffic, a 911 caller heard a “loud pop” similar to a gunshot, stepped onto a balcony and saw a person bleeding on the ground.
Officers and paramedics tried to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.