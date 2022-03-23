Advertisement
Parachutist killed in jump from balcony of San Diego high-rise, police say

High-rise apartment building in the University City neighborhood of San Diego where a man died in an apparent parachuting mishap after jumping from a balcony
By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

A man died Tuesday night after jumping from a balcony at a high-rise apartment building in University City in an apparent parachuting mishap, San Diego police said.

The man, whose age was unavailable, was wearing a helmet and was equipped with a parachute, police said. It appeared the parachute failed to open, Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. at an apartment building near the Westfield UTC shopping mall in northwest San Diego. According to police radio traffic, a 911 caller heard a “loud pop” similar to a gunshot, stepped onto a balcony and saw a person bleeding on the ground.

Officers and paramedics tried to resuscitate the man, but he died at the scene.

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

