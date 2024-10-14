Advertisement
California

Navy parachutist misses target, lands on mother and child, injuring both during Fleet Week performance

The Blue Angels perform during the the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show.
The Blue Angels perform during the the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show on Friday in San Francisco.
(Lea Suzuki / San Francisco Chronicle via Associated Press)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share via

A U.S. Navy parachutist missed his mark during his Fleet Week performance in San Francisco over the weekend, hitting and injuring a mother and daughter, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Sunday as the Navy’s Leap Frogs parachute team were performing, authorities said. The parachutists, some of them trailing large flags, intended to land on the Marina Green as spectators ringing the area watched.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows one parachutist floating onto the green to applause from the crowd, flag in tow. Moments later a second flag-bearing jumper is seen sailing over the target, coming down among the onlookers.

Advertisement

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the parachutist landed on a woman and her child, both of whom were hospitalized for minor injuries.

In the video, a bystander can be heard saying “Uh oh, too far” as the second parachute passes overhead. Then, someone screams as the parachutist makes their landing.

FILE - A United Airlines Boeing 787 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Sept. 2, 2023, with the setting moon in the background. United Airlines reports their earnings on Tuesday, april 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

California

Two United Airlines passengers injured when plane flying to SFO tried to avoid a collision

The United Airlines flight was descending into San Francisco last week when it received a collision avoidance system alert. Two passengers were injured.

Sept. 24, 2024

The parachutist wasn’t injured, authorities said.

Details of what made the parachutist land outside of the target zone weren’t immediately available.

Advertisement

“Our thoughts are with the individual and their family,” U.S. Navy officials said in a statement. “We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause.”

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement