Navy parachutist misses target, lands on mother and child, injuring both during Fleet Week performance

The Blue Angels perform during the the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show on Friday in San Francisco.

A U.S. Navy parachutist missed his mark during his Fleet Week performance in San Francisco over the weekend, hitting and injuring a mother and daughter, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Sunday as the Navy’s Leap Frogs parachute team were performing, authorities said. The parachutists, some of them trailing large flags, intended to land on the Marina Green as spectators ringing the area watched.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows one parachutist floating onto the green to applause from the crowd, flag in tow. Moments later a second flag-bearing jumper is seen sailing over the target, coming down among the onlookers.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the parachutist landed on a woman and her child, both of whom were hospitalized for minor injuries.

In the video, a bystander can be heard saying “Uh oh, too far” as the second parachute passes overhead. Then, someone screams as the parachutist makes their landing.

The parachutist wasn’t injured, authorities said.

Details of what made the parachutist land outside of the target zone weren’t immediately available.

“Our thoughts are with the individual and their family,” U.S. Navy officials said in a statement. “We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause.”