California

Man taken into custody after breaching Hollywood Burbank Airport property

Hollywood Burbank Airport
Hollywood Burbank Airport, where a man was taken into custody late Wednesday night after reportedly running onto the airfield.
(Raul Roa / Times Community News)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A man suspected of breaching Hollywood Burbank Airport property was taken into custody late Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

The breach occurred around 10 p.m., said Mike Christensen, an airport spokesperson.

Christensen did not have information on where exactly the breach occurred and said the man’s age was not immediately available.

According to KCBS-TV Channel 2, the incident occurred on the airfield. In footage shot from a news helicopter, a man is seen walking and running past equipment and vehicles parked on the side of the airfield before police officers wrestle him to the ground and handcuff him.

There was no effect on airport operations, Christensen said.

Further information was not available Wednesday night.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

