San Diego Marine arrested in deadly St. Patrick’s Day fight at Orange County pizzeria

Orange County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 20-year-old Marine from San Diego on Wednesday on suspicion of homicide in connection with a deadly St. Patrick’s Day fight at a Dana Point pizza restaurant, authorities said.

Jack Griffin Isaacson is suspected of fatally injuring 38-year-old Laguna Niguel resident Michael Terry during the March 17 fight, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Terry died the next morning at a hospital.

According to sheriff’s officials, the two men got into a fight around 7 p.m. at Beach Harbor Pizza, a restaurant near the Dana Point Harbor. Deputies were sent to the restaurant, where they found Terry gravely injured; witnesses said the other man in the fight had fled before authorities’ arrival.

It was unclear whether the two men knew each other before the altercation, officials said.

Terry died at a hospital around 10 a.m. March 18, sheriff’s officials said. Homicide investigators later identified Isaacson as the suspect in the attack and took him into custody Wednesday.

Jail records showed Isaacson remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $1-million bail. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Isaacson is a Marine but did not know where he was stationed.

Officials from the Marine Corps could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.