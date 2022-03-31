Advertisement
Investigation underway after body is found in Griffith Park

A map of the area around Griffith Park in Los Angeles showing where a body was found on the east end of the park
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind a body that was found in Griffith Park on Thursday night.

Around 7:12 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said, park rangers requested assistance for a body recovery in the area of 4700 North Crystal Springs Drive, which is on the east end of the park near the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round and the Wilson & Harding Golf Courses.

An incident commander called for a helicopter to move the body a short distance out of difficult terrain so law enforcement and the L.A. County coroner’s office could continue their investigations.

Police are assisting in the investigation, said Officer Carlos Maldonado, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Further information about the investigation, the person or how they died was not available Thursday night.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

