Investigation underway after body is found in Griffith Park
Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind a body that was found in Griffith Park on Thursday night.
Around 7:12 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said, park rangers requested assistance for a body recovery in the area of 4700 North Crystal Springs Drive, which is on the east end of the park near the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round and the Wilson & Harding Golf Courses.
An incident commander called for a helicopter to move the body a short distance out of difficult terrain so law enforcement and the L.A. County coroner’s office could continue their investigations.
Police are assisting in the investigation, said Officer Carlos Maldonado, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
Further information about the investigation, the person or how they died was not available Thursday night.
