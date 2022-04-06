Advertisement
Share
California

Two injured after Sheriff’s Department vehicle crashes in West Hollywood

A map of the L.A. area shows the location of a crash involving a sheriff's deputy vehicle in West Hollywood
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a crash that left two people injured in West Hollywood late Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called at 10:15 p.m. to the intersection of La Cienega and Sunset boulevards and took two people to a hospital, said Michael Pittman, a supervising dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Pittman couldn’t confirm whether the injured people were deputies.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said he could not confirm any information about the crash and referred The Times to the department’s West Hollywood Station.

A deputy at the station told The Times no one was available to answer questions.

Advertisement

Images broadcast by a KTTV Channel 11 helicopter show a Sheriff’s Department patrol SUV stopped near a telephone pole at the intersection. The SUV’s door is open. Debris litters the ground nearby.

Feet away, a dark-colored sedan can be seen with significant front-end damage.

Further information was not available late Wednesday night.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement