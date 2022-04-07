Pedestrian dies after being struck by Metro train near downtown L.A.
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metro A Line train Thursday morning near downtown, causing major delays in commuter service, authorities said.
The unidentified pedestrian was hit by the train about 7:40 a.m. near East 24th Street and Long Beach Avenue in the Central-Alameda neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Metro alerted riders to expect significant delays north of the A Line’s Washington Station, just south of the 10 Freeway, due to the incident.
The Los Angeles Police Department did not have any additional information on the incident.
This is a developing story.
