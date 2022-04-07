Advertisement
Share
California

Pedestrian dies after being struck by Metro train near downtown L.A.

A train stopped on tracks surrounded by first responders and emergency vehicles
First responders at the scene where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metro train near East 24th Street and Long Beach Avenue on Thursday morning.
(KTLA)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metro A Line train Thursday morning near downtown, causing major delays in commuter service, authorities said.

The unidentified pedestrian was hit by the train about 7:40 a.m. near East 24th Street and Long Beach Avenue in the Central-Alameda neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Metro alerted riders to expect significant delays north of the A Line’s Washington Station, just south of the 10 Freeway, due to the incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not have any additional information on the incident.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement