Man suspected of shooting off-duty Inglewood officer last week is arrested in Michigan

A man suspected of shooting an off-duty Inglewood police officer last week has been arrested in Michigan, authorities confirmed late Thursday.

Marquis Wilkerson, 27, was taken into custody by federal marshals and local authorities near Flint, Mich., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Wilkerson faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping and spousal assault, deputies said.

His extradition to Los Angeles is pending.

On March 31, authorities said, a plainclothes, off-duty Inglewood police officer was shot about 10:15 a.m. in a residential alley near Lennox Boulevard and Osage Avenue. He was hit in the leg and arm, according to law enforcement sources, and underwent surgery.

Investigators learned that the off-duty officer went to the area to help a family member “in possibly retrieving property” when he was confronted by a suspect who drew a handgun and fired multiple times, deputies said.

Advertisement

California Man arrested in shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker erroneously released from jail A man who was arrested last year in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker was released from jail Wednesday, records show. Authorities say his release was a mistake.

It was the second such shooting of an off-duty law enforcement officer in recent months.

In January, off-duty Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos was shot and killed in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone neighborhood near Watts.

Arroyos, 27, and his girlfriend were robbed as they sat in their parked car in an alley while house hunting, authorities said.

Four people were charged with murdering Arroyos in aid of the Florencia 13 gang, according to federal prosecutors. Investigators said the group had spotted Arroyos wearing chains around his neck and decided to rob him.

Anyone with information about the March 31 shooting can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.