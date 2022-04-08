Advertisement
Share
California

Man found shot to death in Sepulveda Basin; police seek public’s help

A map of the San Fernando Valley shows where a man was found shot to death in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone connected to the shooting death of a man whose body was found Friday in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 6300 block of Woodley Avenue, where a passerby directed them to the victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man’s body was about 50 yards down a trail off Woodley, police said. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators found a gunshot wound on the man’s upper torso, police said.

The 39-year-old’s identity was withheld, pending notification of his next of kin, police said.

Advertisement
Andy Torres was practicing playing the drums Saturday morning, when his music apparently made another man so angry, he attacked the musician with an ax. "With no warning, just came up from behind … it was very scary, it was surreal," Torres said. Torres was wearing his heavy metal costume and mask, practicing his drumming at Todd Longshore Park in Canyon Country just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

California

61-year-old man arrested in ax attack on drummer at Canyon Country park

Musician Andy Torres said he was drumming at the park when a man charged at him with an ax and brandished a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD’s Valley Bureau homicide investigators at (818) 374-9550. Those submitting tips after hours or on weekends should call 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or via www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement