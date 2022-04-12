Advertisement
California

Coroner identifies man fatally shot by Covina police, prompting state probe

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed last week by Covina police.
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed last week by Covina police, prompting a state and local investigation.

Daniel Valdivia was shot by police Saturday night after a reported confrontation in front of a liquor store in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the California Department of Justice under a state law, AB 1506, regarding the killing of unarmed civilians by police.

The law requires the Department of Justice to investigate fatal police shootings of unarmed civilians.

California

State investigates fatal Covina police shooting under law on killings of unarmed civilians

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. after Covina police responded to a liquor store in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway.

“We’ve been directly engaging with law enforcement across the state on the new law and sent an information bulletin last year reminding local authorities to notify our office whenever there is any doubt as to whether a case may fall under AB 1506,” the California attorney general’s office said Monday in an email.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department notified the Department of Justice of the incident, and investigators with the California Police Shooting Investigation Team were dispatched to the scene.

“We ultimately investigate the incidents that are determined to qualify,” the attorney general’s office said.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

