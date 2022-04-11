Advertisement
California

State Justice Dept. investigates fatal Covina police shooting

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
The California Department of Justice is investigating a fatal Covina police shooting that occurred last weekend, Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced Monday.

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. after police responded to a liquor store in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

The sheriff’s department is assisting the Covina Police Department with the investigation.

Police shot a man during an alleged confrontation in front of the store, officials said. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Following notification by local authorities, the California Department of Justice’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California deployed to the scene of the incident,” the attorney general’s office said Monday in a release.

The investigation will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s special prosecutions section after it is completed.

Covina police referred The Times’ call regarding the shooting to the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

