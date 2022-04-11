State Justice Dept. investigates fatal Covina police shooting

The California Department of Justice is investigating a fatal Covina police shooting that occurred last weekend, Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced Monday.

The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. after police responded to a liquor store in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

The sheriff’s department is assisting the Covina Police Department with the investigation.

Police shot a man during an alleged confrontation in front of the store, officials said. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

California Covina police fatally shoot suspect outside liquor store Authorities did not say what prompted the shooting Saturday night.

Advertisement

Officials did not say what prompted the shooting.

“Following notification by local authorities, the California Department of Justice’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California deployed to the scene of the incident,” the attorney general’s office said Monday in a release.

The investigation will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s special prosecutions section after it is completed.

Covina police referred The Times’ call regarding the shooting to the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment.