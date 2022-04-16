One dead, two wounded in Palmdale shooting, Sheriff’s Department says

Three men were shot, one of them fatally, in Palmdale early Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 12:15 a.m. in the 38500 block of Frontier Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a release. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. None of the men were identified.

Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting was not available Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.