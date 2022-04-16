Advertisement
One dead, two wounded in Palmdale shooting, Sheriff’s Department says

By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Three men were shot, one of them fatally, in Palmdale early Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 12:15 a.m. in the 38500 block of Frontier Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a release. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. None of the men were identified.

Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting was not available Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is an environment reporter who covers wildfires for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2016, she was a general assignment reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. A Philadelphia native, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in medical anthropology and global health. She currently lives in Inglewood.

