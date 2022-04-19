Pedestrian on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights dies after being hit by vehicle

A person was struck and killed by a driver on the 5 Freeway on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was hit shortly before 3 a.m. in the southbound lane of the freeway near South Lorena Street in Boyle Heights, the California Highway Patrol said. The person was declared dead on the freeway and the driver remained on the scene after the collision.

It’s unclear why the pedestrian was on the freeway.

The pedestrian and the driver were not identified. Traffic on the freeway was affected for several hours but lanes have since reopened, according to the CHP traffic log.