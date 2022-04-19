Advertisement
California

Pedestrian on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights dies after being hit by vehicle

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A person was struck and killed by a driver on the 5 Freeway on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was hit shortly before 3 a.m. in the southbound lane of the freeway near South Lorena Street in Boyle Heights, the California Highway Patrol said. The person was declared dead on the freeway and the driver remained on the scene after the collision.

It’s unclear why the pedestrian was on the freeway.

The pedestrian and the driver were not identified. Traffic on the freeway was affected for several hours but lanes have since reopened, according to the CHP traffic log.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

