School bus rolls over in Santa Paula with 12 on board

At least three people were injured when a school bus carrying 12 people rolled over in Ventura County on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The rollover was reported around 2 p.m. on South Mountain Road near Glanville Road in Santa Paula, according to Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Andy VanSciver.

Paramedics were at the scene providing medical evaluations for the passengers, who had all been removed from the bus, he said. It appeared that all the passengers were high school students.

Two students from the track team and the driver of the bus were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, VanSciver said.

#SouthIncident; @VCFD units are on scene of a school bus roll over into a ditch. Initial reports indicate 12 passengers were on the bus. Everyone is out of the buss and are being medically evaluated. Triage is in process, most everyone appears non injured. @VENTURASHERIFF #VCFD pic.twitter.com/lSXqoPAE3l — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 22, 2022

VanSciver said that it was a “solo accident” and that deputies with the California Highway Patrol were at the scene investigating. Calls to the CHP were not immediately answered.

There was no word yet on what caused the rollover.

This is a developing story.

