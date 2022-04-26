3-month-old ‘Baby Brandon’ found safe after kidnapping from San Jose apartment

The harrowing search for a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from a San Jose apartment ended Tuesday with a suspect in custody and the baby safe, authorities said.

“Baby Brandon will be taken to a local hospital as a precaution but he has been located alive,” the San Jose Police Department said in a tweet at 9:40 a.m. “A million thank you’s to all who assisted.”

The incident began around 1 p.m. Monday when a man was captured on surveillance video entering an apartment in the 1000 block of Elm Street and taking the baby boy, according to police.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo told The Times that Brandon Cuellar was taken from the family’s apartment while a relative was unloading groceries.

Video captured a man entering the residence home and leaving with the infant in a black baby carrier with a white blanket. The family did not recognize the man, police said.

5/ Video footage: pic.twitter.com/GwiekpPYZj — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 26, 2022

The kidnapper was described as a Latino man with a dark complexion and short hair, wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with white trim, a gray baseball hat and a black mask, police said.

Authorities set up a handful of tip lines as the search for Brandon intensified, and by Monday night, the FBI was assisting with the investigation.

Officers and agents went door to door in the area to locate witnesses and leads, they said. But by early Tuesday morning, no new information was available.

“This continues to be priority number one today,” police said.

Soon after, they announced that Brandon had been located and the suspect was in custody.

No other details — including a possible motive for the kidnapping — were immediately available.

Times staff writer Gregory Yee contributed to this report.