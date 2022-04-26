Advertisement
Share
California

Woman stranded for 6 days in Northern California forest survives off yogurt and snow

Mt. Lassen in the distance behind a lake and forest.
Mt. Lassen is seen near Lassen National Forest, where a woman was stranded for six days this month before being rescued, authorities said.
(Universal Images Group)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A Northern California woman who was rescued this month after spending six days stranded on a remote dirt road near Lassen National Forest survived by eating yogurt and snow, authorities said.

According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, and Justin Lonich, 48, were driving to the community of Little Valley on April 14.

The pair took a dirt road that branched off Highway 44, but their truck got stuck in the snow after several miles, deputies said. Gullett and Lonich, both of Little Valley, spent the night in their truck.

They awoke the next day to find their truck’s battery dead, deputies said.

As they tried to walk back to the highway to find help, Gullett fell behind when the soles of her boots came off, deputies said. Lonich, who was ahead, tried to find her but was unable because of the heavy snowfall.

In this photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department George Null, left, poses with a rescue crew member after he was picked up Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by a sheriff's helicopter in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest. Null went missing for five days in rugged Southern California wilderness and was located after an extensive search. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

California

‘A very lucky man’: Hiker rescued after 5 days in rugged area of Angeles National Forest

Hiker is rescued after five days in restricted burn zone in the Angeles National Forest. It’s the third major rescue in the area since March.

Advertisement

Now alone, Lonich found shelter and built a campfire, deputies said. He continued walking the next day, April 16, until he reached a gravel road and found shelter for the night.

The next day, he was able to reach Highway 44, where he hitched a ride to the town of Susanville, deputies said. Lonich called authorities about 2:30 a.m. on April 18 to report what happened and launch a search for Gullett.

Initial efforts weren’t promising.

Lonich wasn’t familiar with the area or the roads they’d taken, deputies said. Personnel from the Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service conducted daily ground searches.

“On one day, when the weather was clear, the California Highway Patrol flew the search area in a helicopter in conjunction with a ground search team, but they were unable to locate the vehicle or Sheena,” deputies said. “Further searches from the air were unable to be conducted due to inclement weather.”

Authorities launched another search on Wednesday accompanied by Lonich. They hoped he could help guide them to where he and Gullett got stuck in the snow.

Search teams were deployed in the Mt. Waterman area of the San Gabriel Mountains to find hiker Rene Compean

California

Hiker rescued from inhospitable peak in Angeles Forest with help from a GPS sleuth

A hiker from Palmdale was facing a second night lost the wilderness until a GPS expert on the internet helped facilitate his rescue.

A sergeant found the truck about 3 p.m. after searching for several hours, deputies said.

“Immediately upon his arrival, Sheena came out of the vehicle,” deputies said.

The sergeant took her to the Bogard Ranger Station for a medical evaluation, deputies said. There, she shared her story.

Over the six days she was stranded, Gullett rationed a six-pack of yogurt, eating one container per day, deputies said. She had no water and ate snow to stay hydrated.

Gullett told authorities she saw a helicopter fly over her a few days before she was rescued, but tree cover was too thick for the air crew to see her, deputies said.

She was shaken but physically OK after her ordeal, deputies said.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement