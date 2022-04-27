Advertisement
Share
California

CHP officer shot in leg on a San Diego freeway

Police officers congregate on a closed freeway
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene on the Interstate 8 freeway near the I-805 in Mission Valley where a CHP officer was shot Wednesday.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Phil Diehl
Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

A California Highway Patrol officer was shot in his right thigh during a struggle Wednesday evening while investigating a crash on the Interstate 8 freeway in San Diego’s Mission Valley, authorities said.

The wounded officer was in serious but stable condition Wednesday night at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, according to CHP Capt. Michael Harris, who spoke to reporters outside the hospital. The injured officer’s name was not released, but he has worked for the Highway Patrol for eight years, Harris said.

Harris said the officer was investigating a crash about 6:15 p.m. near the ramp from the eastbound 8 to the northbound I-805 freeway when he “became involved in a struggle with a pedestrian, resulting in a single gunshot. The officer was wounded in his right thigh.”

Harris did not say whether the gunshot came from the officer’s gun or whether the other man was armed. He said it “has yet to be determined” whether the officer fired his gun.

Passersby helped “subdue” the suspect until other officers arrived and arrested a 25-year-old San Diego man, Harris said. The suspect’s name was not released.

Advertisement

“We are very, very grateful for” those who helped, Harris said, adding that “we are all praying that [the officer] makes a full recovery swiftly.”

Harris said it was unknown Wednesday night whether the man who struggled with the officer was involved in the crash the officer was investigating.

Authorities shut down both directions of the I-8 in the area, beneath the 8-to-805 interchange, for several hours. The eastbound lanes were reopened around 9 p.m., but the westbound lanes remained closed late Wednesday night.

This is the second shooting in four days involving CHP officers on local freeways, though they are not believed to be related. On early Sunday morning, someone in a passing vehicle fired shots as CHP officers and firefighters worked at the site of a fatal collision on the 805 near state Route 94. Nobody was struck by that gunfire.

“We don’t have any information that leads us to believe that [Wednesday’s shooting] is connected to any other incident,” Harris said.

California
Phil Diehl

Phil Diehl has been a reporter and editor in North County since 1989, and has written about city government, education, health care, military issues, nuclear power and more. He was the night city editor for the North County Times for about five years until it was purchased by The San Diego Union-Tribune. A graduate of West Virginia University, he began his newspaper career at the Parkersburg Sentinel in West Virginia. He lives in Carlsbad.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement