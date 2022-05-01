Two people killed in car crash in South L.A. were traveling in street racing group, authorities say

Two people killed in a car crash on the 91 Freeway in South L.A. on Saturday are believed to have been involved in a street racing group, authorities said.

The two were killed when their car crashed into a pole about 12:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway, near Acacia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were traveling in a group of street racers when one struck the left side of the other, sending the car careening across all the eastbound lanes and onto a dirt shoulder, where it crashed into a pole, the CHP said in a news release.

Both the driver and passenger were killed, authorities said.

The driver of the other car fled the scene, CHP said. The incident remains under investigation.