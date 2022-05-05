Pedestrian is struck and killed by bus in L.A.’s Pico-Union neighborhood

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union neighborhood late Thursday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:11 p.m. at the intersection of West Pico Boulevard and South Vermont Avenue, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, Madison said. Officers remained on scene late Thursday to investigate the crash.

Further information about the crash and the victim was not immediately available.