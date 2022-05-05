Advertisement
California

Pedestrian is struck and killed by bus in L.A.’s Pico-Union neighborhood

A map of central L.A. neighborhoods shows where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in Pico-Union
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in Los Angeles’ Pico-Union neighborhood late Thursday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:11 p.m. at the intersection of West Pico Boulevard and South Vermont Avenue, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, Madison said. Officers remained on scene late Thursday to investigate the crash.

Further information about the crash and the victim was not immediately available.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

